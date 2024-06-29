NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 526,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

