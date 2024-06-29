NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

NG stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.18. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,183 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 705,343 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,772 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

