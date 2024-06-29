NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Up 8.8%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.08. Approximately 37,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 245,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.88.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

