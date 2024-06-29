Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

