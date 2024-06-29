Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Nutex Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.05. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

In other news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 48,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $33,875.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,053,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,637,736.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,710 shares of company stock valued at $58,604. Corporate insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,966 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutex Health by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

