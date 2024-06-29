Nutex Health Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Nutex Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.05. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 48,394 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,875.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,053,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,637,736.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 88,710 shares of company stock worth $58,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 2,017.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutex Health by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,018,966 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 550,026 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nutex Health by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 630,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

