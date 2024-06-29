Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading 74.6% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) traded up 74.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Nutriband Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutriband
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.