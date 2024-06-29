Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

