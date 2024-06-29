OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 75.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 782,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 337,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $4,323,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.28. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

