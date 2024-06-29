OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 34.0% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 516,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Stock Down 3.7 %

OptiNose stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

