Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.3 days.
Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance
Shares of Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.
About Oracle Co. Japan
