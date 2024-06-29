Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.3 days.

Shares of Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. It operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. The company sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license renewal rights and technical support.

