Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

ORXGF stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

