Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

