Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $26.53.
About Oregon Bancorp
