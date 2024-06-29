Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1068 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$7.99 on Friday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.57.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.