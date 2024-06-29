Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1068 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$7.99 on Friday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.57.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

