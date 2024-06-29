Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

