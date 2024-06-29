Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth $118,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 157,366 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

