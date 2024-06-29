Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:ONL opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.07.
Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
