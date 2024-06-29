Overbrook Management Corp Has $11.16 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPM opened at $202.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

