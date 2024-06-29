Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.87 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

