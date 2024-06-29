Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after buying an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

