Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.73).

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.06. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.54). The stock has a market cap of £814.28 million, a PE ratio of -496.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Kate Priestman purchased 23,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,685.70). Insiders bought a total of 23,971 shares of company stock worth $2,542,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

