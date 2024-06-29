Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Nigel S. Terrington Acquires 3,352 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,352 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.51) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,891.41).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 735 ($9.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.38. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 868 ($11.01).

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

