Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $610.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.06.

NYSE:PH opened at $506.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $531.05 and a 200-day moving average of $515.17. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

