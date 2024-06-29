PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.21 and last traded at $58.17. Approximately 3,953,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,865,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,758,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

