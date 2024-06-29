PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.10, but opened at $46.21. PBF Energy shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 71,244 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,453,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,841,086.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,951,100 shares of company stock valued at $86,602,417 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

