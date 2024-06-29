Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Pegasystems stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $1,010,634. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

