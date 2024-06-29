Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.08 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,541,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 704,249 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

