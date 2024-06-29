Petco Health and Wellness Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 552% compared to the average daily volume of 2,914 call options.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.78 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $2,362,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

