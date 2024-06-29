Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Stock Price Up 1%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

