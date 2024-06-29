Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

