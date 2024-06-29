Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £986.25 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £986.25 ($1,251.11).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sue Rivett bought 4,013 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £963.12 ($1,221.77).

On Friday, May 10th, Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,653.86), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,346,112,713.10).

On Monday, April 29th, Sue Rivett bought 4,125 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,255.87).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 9.5 %

PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.89. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.90 ($0.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

