Phillip M. Miller Sells 3,500 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.75 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get Our Latest Report on PEB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.