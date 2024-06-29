Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 5,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 88,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile



Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

