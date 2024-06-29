Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 284 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $547.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.48. The company has a market cap of $472.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.