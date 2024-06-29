Piper Sandler Boosts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $31.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.05.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,109. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.