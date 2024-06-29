Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

