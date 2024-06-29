PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 24,409 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 24,409 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $545,541.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,661,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,134,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 29,740 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $664,094.20.

On Monday, June 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $843,285.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 380,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

