Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS PRDSF opened at $7.40 on Friday. Prada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

