Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,677,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,520,000.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSET opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal Quality ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

