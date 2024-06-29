Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $112.34 on Friday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

