ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.16 and last traded at $42.16. 61 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

