PVH Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PVH by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $45,911,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

