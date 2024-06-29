PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 141 ($1.79).

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.60 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £423.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,235.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

