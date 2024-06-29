Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $975.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 72.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

