Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

WTW opened at $262.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average of $258.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,782,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,544,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

