Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for MillerKnoll, Inc. Lowered by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MillerKnoll in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

