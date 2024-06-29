Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Boosted by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.87). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.31 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.
Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.
Insider Activity at Vail Resorts
In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
