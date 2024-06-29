Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Boosted by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.87). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.