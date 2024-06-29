Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Decreased by Analyst

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 257,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,578,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

