Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Issued By Zacks Research

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

SLG opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

