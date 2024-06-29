Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBP. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $483.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,363,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

