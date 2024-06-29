Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lowered by Zacks Research

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.